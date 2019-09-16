B. Riley Reiterates $12.00 Price Target for ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) has been assigned a $12.00 price target by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

ECOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.01.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,696. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.36.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $31.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 77,442.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

