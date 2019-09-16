B. Riley Analysts Give R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) a $6.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R C M Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,134. R C M Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. Analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of R C M Technologies worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

