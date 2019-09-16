Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,679 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $85,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.31. 2,489,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,468. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. Maxim Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

