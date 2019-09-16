Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

AXAHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXAHY stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,631. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.