Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Bought by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 1,659.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,806 shares during the period. Avanos Medical comprises approximately 2.4% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 1.58% of Avanos Medical worth $32,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $452,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 43.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $4,999,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 144,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $750,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. 166,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.06. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

