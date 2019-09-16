Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laidlaw upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $80.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.04% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

