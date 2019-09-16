AurumCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00198692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.01188943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021051 BTC.

AurumCoin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com . AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

