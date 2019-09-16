Augur Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.80 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $10.52 or 0.00103274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Binance, CoinTiger and Koinex. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $115.70 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00198493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.63 or 0.01193532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00088313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Crex24, Bittrex, AirSwap, Bitsane, Livecoin, Mercatox, BitBay, Zebpay, Gate.io, ABCC, GOPAX, Kraken, Liqui, Koinex, Ethfinex, DragonEX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Gatecoin, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Upbit, IDEX and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

