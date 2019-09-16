Atrum Coal (ASX:ATU) Trading Down 1.3%

Atrum Coal Ltd (ASX:ATU)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.38 ($0.27), approximately 644,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 112,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.38 ($0.27).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.26 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Atrum Coal (ASX:ATU)

Atrum Coal Limited engages in the anthracite coal exploration and development activities in Canada. It holds interests in the Elan Hard coking coal project located in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta; Groundhog anthracite project that covers an area of approximately 600 square kilometers located in northwestern British Columbia; Bowron River coal project located in the town of Prince George; and Naskeena anthracite project located in western British Columbia.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrum Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrum Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.