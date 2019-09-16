Atlassian’s (TEAM) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Atlassian from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet cut Atlassian from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.27.

TEAM traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,012. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -764.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

