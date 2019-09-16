Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.31

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.31 and traded as low as $7.96. Atlanticus shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 588 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Atlanticus at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

