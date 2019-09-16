Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden Sells 3,000 Shares

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $125,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Athene by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Athene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

