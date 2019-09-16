Atheios Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Atheios has a total market cap of $14,396.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. In the last week, Atheios has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

