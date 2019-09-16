ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.42

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.42 and traded as high as $47.51. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) shares last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 72,132 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,872,331.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,018,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,185,296,527.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,100 shares of company stock worth $2,756,637 and sold 1,430 shares worth $64,875.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.