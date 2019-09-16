Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $874.19

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $874.19 and traded as high as $594.80. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $575.00, with a volume of 201,156 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 802 ($10.48) price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 529 ($6.91) in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,036.40 ($13.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 507.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 874.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.32.

In related news, insider Najeeb Al Humaidhi sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.83), for a total transaction of £29,460,000 ($38,494,707.96).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

