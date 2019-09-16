Aseana Properties (LON:ASPL) Stock Price Down 29%

Shares of Aseana Properties Limited (LON:ASPL) traded down 29% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.49.

Aseana Properties Company Profile (LON:ASPL)

Aseana Properties Limited is a property development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and redevelopment of upscale residential, commercial, hospitality and healthcare projects in various cities of Malaysia and Vietnam. It invests in development projects at the pre-construction stage and also invests in projects in construction and newly completed projects.

