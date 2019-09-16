Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 932.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

