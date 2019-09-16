Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cross Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.02.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,511,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 627,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,855,000 after purchasing an additional 240,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.59. 11,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.