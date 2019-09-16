Arion (ARION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $220.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $38,716.00 and approximately $220.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00198364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.86 or 0.01187362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00089558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021068 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,097,697 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.