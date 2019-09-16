Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.04

Applied Graphene Materials PLC (LON:AGM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and traded as high as $26.00. Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 151,778 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.52.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

