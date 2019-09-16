Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $809,074,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16.5% during the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $785,333,000 after buying an additional 550,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,142,000 after buying an additional 546,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $170,524,000 after buying an additional 450,098 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apple from $187.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $219.19. The stock had a trading volume of 803,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,957,554. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,008.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

