Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.37 Million

Analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce sales of $68.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.14 million and the lowest is $67.47 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $66.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $275.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $277.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $292.23 million, with estimates ranging from $282.10 million to $298.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AINV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ:AINV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.81. 374,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.10. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,901,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after buying an additional 393,440 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,189,000. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 363,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

