Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18).

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 652,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,085. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan purchased 11,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $347,577.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

