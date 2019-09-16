ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG) Shares Up 0.2%

ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:AGG)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$5.83 ($4.13) and last traded at A$5.77 ($4.09), 35,130 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.76 ($4.09).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34.

ANGLOGOLD/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:AGG)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

