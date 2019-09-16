Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:AFIF)

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0208 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Shares of AFIF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,956. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

