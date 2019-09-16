Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 13.7%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shot up 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.32, 1,332,664 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 242% from the average session volume of 389,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Dawson James began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.33.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 89,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

