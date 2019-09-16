Analysts Expect R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 218 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of R C M Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of R C M Technologies worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 65,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,276. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. R C M Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

