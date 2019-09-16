Analysts Expect R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 218 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of R C M Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
RCMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 65,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,276. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. R C M Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61.
R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
R C M Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
