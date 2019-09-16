Analysts Expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Cabot reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $46.75. 22,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,088. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. Cabot has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Cabot by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Cabot by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

