Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.92. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.64.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.74. The company had a trading volume of 65,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $204.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,032 shares of company stock worth $80,229,658 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

