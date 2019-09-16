Analysts Anticipate Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.95 Million

Brokerages expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to announce sales of $312.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $314.30 million. Integer reported sales of $305.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after acquiring an additional 133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,329,000 after acquiring an additional 114,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 118.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,080 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 22.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after acquiring an additional 172,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Integer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51,001 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. 11,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,790. Integer has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

