Analysts Anticipate Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anixter International’s earnings. Anixter International reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixter International will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anixter International.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXE. TheStreet downgraded Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AXE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.45. 179,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,244. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. Anixter International has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $73.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85.

In other Anixter International news, Director F Philip Handy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Eck sold 70,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,428,316.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,850. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXE. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

