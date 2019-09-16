Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,098,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $160,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,862 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,717. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.40. 31,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

