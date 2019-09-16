Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Longbow Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.05. 1,829,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

