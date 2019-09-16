American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.87.

AMT stock traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $217.22. 65,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,944. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average of $204.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $1,683,333.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,354 shares of company stock worth $28,232,160 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

