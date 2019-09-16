American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.88

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.88 and traded as low as $6.76. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 79,356 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOT.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.30 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.06.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $529.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,274.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 645,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,428,306.72.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.