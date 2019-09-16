American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) were down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.77, approximately 15,348,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 7,062,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 4,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at $872,706.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $29,637,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $16,305,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock worth $177,362,000 after acquiring an additional 366,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

