Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.30.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $1,600,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,498,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,730,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,737. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ameresco by 335.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ameresco by 508.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $704.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.