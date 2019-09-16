Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. Amdocs posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,412,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,510,000 after buying an additional 2,203,154 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,714,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,979,000 after buying an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Amdocs by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,234,000 after buying an additional 462,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amdocs by 1,928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,351,000 after buying an additional 3,328,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.27. 407,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

