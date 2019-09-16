Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.4% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,969,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,039,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.84.

Shares of AMZN traded down $34.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,804.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,083. The company has a market cap of $911.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,817.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,837.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total value of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

