Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

MO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.41. 16,019,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,127,060. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.