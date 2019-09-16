Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Shares Up 0.2%

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.61, 391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMOM. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 944,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000.

