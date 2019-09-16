Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alkaline Water by 33.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alkaline Water by 23.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alkaline Water in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alkaline Water in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkaline Water by 50.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

