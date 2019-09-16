Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.
Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.
Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.