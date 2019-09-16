Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $13.49. 349,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,854. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $343.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth $146,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

