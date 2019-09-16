Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

ALDR traded up $8.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 49,398,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $814.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.56.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $127,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $167,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.