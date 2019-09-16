Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Alcentra Capital reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 31.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ABDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,587. Alcentra Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Alcentra Capital by 1,814.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Alcentra Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alcentra Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Alcentra Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.