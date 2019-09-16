Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Alcentra Capital reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 31.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ABDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,587. Alcentra Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Alcentra Capital by 1,814.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Alcentra Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alcentra Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Alcentra Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

