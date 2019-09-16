Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) is Sun Valley Gold LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sun Valley Gold LLC decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399,572 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up 2.9% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sun Valley Gold LLC owned 1.59% of Alamos Gold worth $37,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $159,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $181,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $183,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGI. ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.62.

NYSE AGI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.27. 256,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,670. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

