Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.83, 2,091,249 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,338,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Get Akorn alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $482.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Akorn had a negative net margin of 72.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Meyer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRX. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,548,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,675 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akorn by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 394,462 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.