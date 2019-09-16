Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,392,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $601,847,000 after acquiring an additional 410,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,396,606 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $314,006,000 after purchasing an additional 481,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,313,126 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $309,294,000 after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,454,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $196,730,000 after purchasing an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,566 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $131,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.97. 125,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,048. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

