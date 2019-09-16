AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Trading Up 10.6%

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) shares were up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 93,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 175,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGFS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. Research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,609,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,063.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 81,785 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

