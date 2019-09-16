AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 8.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

